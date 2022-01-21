‘Insecure’ star Yvonne Orji plays matchmaker for single parents in new dating series

Emmy-nominated actor Yvonne Orji joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about her hosting gig on the new dating series, “My Mom, Your Dad,” where single parents get set up by their college-aged kids. “This is a little cringey in the best way possible,” she says. She also talks about her own love life (saying her mom has finally stopped trying to set her up) and dishes on what it was like filming the finale of “Insecure.”Jan. 21, 2022