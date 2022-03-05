‘If there’s rules, Russia will break them,’ former FBI special agent says
04:02
NBC News national security analyst and former FBI special agent Clint Watts joined Weekend TODAY to discuss Russia’s strategy in Ukraine amid reports that they have already violated a temporary cease-fire in place in two cities.March 5, 2022
