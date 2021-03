As the U.S. reaches 500,000 coronavirus deaths, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s school of public health, tells TODAY “I really thought we were going to do much better in this pandemic.” But he adds: “I think we have turned a corner and I am actually hopeful.” He says the UK strain of the coronavirus is “one more storm” we have to get through, and expresses optimism about Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.