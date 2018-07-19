‘I’m just happy I’m OK’: 12-year-old victim speaks out after shark attacked her on Fire Island copied!

There were two separate shark attacks at New York beaches, one involving a 12-year-old named Lola Pollina and another a 13-year-old boy. Pollina was attacked on Fire Island and is scheduled for surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital. Speaking about the ordeal, Pollina says, “I’m just happy I’m OK.” NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.

