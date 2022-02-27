‘I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition’: Zelenskyy proves to be an example of leadership
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis joins Willie Geist on Sunday Today to talk about how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emerged as “an example of leadership,” and what it means for troops to see their president standing with them. Stavridis called Zelenskyy “the kind of leader I’d want to go into combat with.”Feb. 27, 2022
