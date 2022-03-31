IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank

    01:02

  • Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...

    03:45

  • Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood

    06:12

  • Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela Bassett

    04:57

  • Neurodiverse cast of Prime’s ‘As We See It’ talks representation

    04:53

  • To binge or not to binge? TODAY poll results reveal viewing habits

    01:10

  • 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's Wrestlemania

    00:30

  • Eddie Murphy in talks to play 'godfather of funk' George Clinton

    00:35

  • New video depicts Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith Oscars slap

    02:59

  • Jane Seymour talks ‘Harry Wild’ series, acting career and nighttime routine

    05:40

  • PopStart Poll: Do you binge shows or take your time?

    01:17
    See new photos from 'Game of Thrones' prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’

    00:34
    New ‘Bridgerton’ prequel series will focus on young Queen Charlotte

    00:44

  • Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis, family says

    02:43

  • Chloë Sevigny on new series ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ motherhood

    05:11

  • Paul Rudd pranks Conan O’Brien: ‘You can’t do that on a podcast’

    01:04

  • Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled?

    05:07

  • Move over, ‘Love is Blind’: ‘The Ultimatum’ is Netflix’s new buzz

    03:40

  • Jeff Foxworthy talks ‘Good Old Days’ comedy special, bee keeping

    05:10

TODAY

See new photos from 'Game of Thrones' prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’

00:34

On Wednesday, HBO announced a release date for the first episode of “House of Dragon,” the highly anticipated spinoff series that takes place 200 years before "Game of Thrones."March 31, 2022

