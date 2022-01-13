‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG Awards
Nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday with “House of Gucci” and “Power of the Dog” leading movies with three nods. Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are also nominated. The SAG Awards are set to take place with an in-person ceremony on Feb. 27.Jan. 13, 2022
