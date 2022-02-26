‘History is watching’ Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination, analyst says
Yamiche Alcindor, host of “Washington Week” on PBS, joins Weekend TODAY to discuss how Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination will impact the court even though the ideological makeup of the justices will not change. While Republicans have already criticized her nomination, Alcindor says that “the fact that she was confirmed by the Senate before bodes well for her chances of getting a bipartisan confirmation.”Feb. 26, 2022
'History is watching' Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination, analyst says
