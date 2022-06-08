IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Grill Dads’ share bavette steak and rolled-up ‘pizza bomb’ recipes

04:11

"Grill Dads" Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, authors of the new cookbook “The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written by Two Idiots,” join TODAY with two recipes perfect for summer. They start with a red bavette steak and then add a side of their original rolled-up "pizza bombs."June 8, 2022

48 grilling recipes for your backyard barbecues

