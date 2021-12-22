‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo says it’s time for show to end
01:09
Share this -
copied
In a recent interview, Ellen Pompeo, the actress who has played Dr. Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy” for 18 seasons, said she thinks it’s time for the story to wrap up: “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.”Dec. 22, 2021
Meet the renowned New Jersey sculptor of celebrities and icons
03:52
Now Playing
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo says it’s time for show to end
01:09
UP NEXT
Julia Stiles talks about ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ and baby she’s expecting
05:27
Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’
01:45
Looking back at the top entertainment news of 2021
05:42
Melissa Joan Hart talks about her new Christmas movie