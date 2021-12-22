IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo says it’s time for show to end

01:09

In a recent interview, Ellen Pompeo, the actress who has played Dr. Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy” for 18 seasons, said she thinks it’s time for the story to wrap up: “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.”Dec. 22, 2021

