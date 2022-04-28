IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

‘Girls5eva’ cast talks season 2; Savannah Guthrie asks for cameo

05:31

Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps join TODAY ahead of their second season of “Girls5eva.” The cast talk about what to expect in season two as their girl-band prepares to drop a new album!April 28, 2022

