Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home 03:22
“Ghost guns,” a kind of build-it-yourself firearm that has no serial number and is nearly impossible to track, is quickly becoming a popular weapon of choice. An NBC News investigation found dozens of videos on YouTube detailing how to build them -- three years after the site banned tutorials. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.
Jan. 24, 2022 Read More
