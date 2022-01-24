IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

    Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

  • Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times set to begin

  • Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY

  • Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee

  • COVID-19 cases ‘going in the right direction’ Fauci says

  • Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says

  • Police departments on edge after officers shot in multiple cities

  • Biden weighs deploying troops near Ukraine to counter Putin’s aggression

  • Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

TODAY

Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

“Ghost guns,” a kind of build-it-yourself firearm that has no serial number and is nearly impossible to track, is quickly becoming a popular weapon of choice. An NBC News investigation found dozens of videos on YouTube detailing how to build them -- three years after the site banned tutorials. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022

What to know about 'ghost guns' — the deadly weapons that can't be traced

