‘Get vaccinated and you can avoid much of the serious disease’ behind COVID, doctor says
Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA vaccine advisory committee, joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the surge of COVID cases this winter and Pfizer’s recent setback with their vaccines for children under 5. Dr. Offit says “virtually all the cases you see are in the unvaccinated” and that vaccinated people have a 70% chance of being protected against serious illness. Dec. 18, 2021
