IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Get vaccinated and you can avoid much of the serious disease’ behind COVID, doctor says

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    Hospitals brace for hard winter as COVID cases surge nationwide

    02:21

  • TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility

    05:37

  • Lend a Hand: Al Roker delivers Christmas presents in Kentucky after tornado

    03:57

  • Get an exclusive first look at Team USA’s new Olympic plane

    04:05

  • Al Roker talks to Kentucky meteorologist who helped save lives

    02:33

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 17, 2021

    03:29

  • TODAY lends a hand in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky

    10:50

  • At least 5 dead after powerful storm system sweeps through Midwest

    00:29

  • Biden signals Build Back Better bill will likely be delayed until 2022

    00:27

  • Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women

    02:45

  • FDA permanently allows abortion pills to be sent by mail

    00:23

  • Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone

    02:20

  • Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family opioid settlement

    02:15

  • Schools take precautions against TikTok threat

    01:18

  • Holiday travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels

    02:15

  • White House warns the omicron variant may fuel another surge of COVID-19 infections

    02:20

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 16, 2021

    05:00

  • Hoda and Jenna on how sharing your grief can help you heal

    04:15

  • 'We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive,' doctor says

    04:05

TODAY

‘Get vaccinated and you can avoid much of the serious disease’ behind COVID, doctor says

03:36

Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA vaccine advisory committee, joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the surge of COVID cases this winter and Pfizer’s recent setback with their vaccines for children under 5. Dr. Offit says “virtually all the cases you see are in the unvaccinated” and that vaccinated people have a 70% chance of being protected against serious illness. Dec. 18, 2021

  • Now Playing

    ‘Get vaccinated and you can avoid much of the serious disease’ behind COVID, doctor says

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    Hospitals brace for hard winter as COVID cases surge nationwide

    02:21

  • TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility

    05:37

  • Lend a Hand: Al Roker delivers Christmas presents in Kentucky after tornado

    03:57

  • Get an exclusive first look at Team USA’s new Olympic plane

    04:05

  • Al Roker talks to Kentucky meteorologist who helped save lives

    02:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All