    ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 65

    Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam

  • Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93

  • Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction

  • American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’

  • Alec Baldwin says he is cooperating with authorities on ‘Rust’ shooting

  • Hospitals overwhelmed as people struggle to get tested for COVID-19

  • North Carolina woman who brought teen son to Jan. 6 riot sentenced to jail

  • Ground beef recalled in 7 Western states for possible E. coli contamination

  • Sea lion rescued from busy freeway in California

  • Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment charge dismissed by judge

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

  • Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation

  • Biden says America is ‘back to work’ and COVID is ‘not here to stay’

  • Freezing cold weather grips the Northeast ahead of polar vortex

  • Millions clean up from winter storm amid freezing temperatures

  • Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk

  • Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space

  • Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’

  • Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests

TODAY

‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 65

01:04

Comedian Bob Saget, who starred on the ABC hit sitcom "Full House," has died at age 65, according to officials in Florida. The cause of death has not yet been released.Jan. 10, 2022

