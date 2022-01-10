‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 65

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 6501:04
UP NEXT
Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam04:35
Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 9302:00
Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction03:28
American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’05:03
Alec Baldwin says he is cooperating with authorities on ‘Rust’ shooting00:45
Hospitals overwhelmed as people struggle to get tested for COVID-1902:20
North Carolina woman who brought teen son to Jan. 6 riot sentenced to jail00:29
Ground beef recalled in 7 Western states for possible E. coli contamination00:23
Sea lion rescued from busy freeway in California00:36
Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment charge dismissed by judge00:30
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison01:39
Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation00:48
Biden says America is ‘back to work’ and COVID is ‘not here to stay’01:55
Freezing cold weather grips the Northeast ahead of polar vortex01:30
Millions clean up from winter storm amid freezing temperatures01:49
Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk03:47
Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space05:08
Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’05:24
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests05:16
‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 6501:04
Comedian Bob Saget, who starred on the ABC hit sitcom "Full House," has died at age 65, according to officials in Florida. The cause of death has not yet been released.Jan. 10, 2022
Now Playing
‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 6501:04
UP NEXT
Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam04:35
Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 9302:00
Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction03:28
American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’05:03
Alec Baldwin says he is cooperating with authorities on ‘Rust’ shooting00:45