TODAY

‘Full House’ cast reunites at 90s Con, remembers Bob Saget

04:27

Members of the cast of “Full House” spent the weekend at 90s Con, a huge convention celebrating all things from the 1990s. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Joe Fryer sits down with Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger and reflect on the passing of their late co-star Bob Saget.March 14, 2022

‘Full House’ cast is open to another reboot: ‘I think Bob would want it’

