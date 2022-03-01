IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with 3 Mardi Gras recipes from chef Isaac Toups

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for March is ‘Groundskeeping’ by Lee Cole

    01:20

  • Michael Douglas to star as Benjamin Franklin in new series

    00:36

  • Dwayne Johnson shares special moment with mom in touching video

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    See new trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards

    00:27

  • Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood

    06:32

  • Thomas Rhett talks fatherhood, new music, Fritos commercial

    05:16

  • Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards

    04:52

  • Zoe Saldana talks filming ‘The Adam Project’ during early months of pandemic

    04:23

  • David Foster, Katharine McPhee reveal what music they listen to

    05:04

  • Bear Grylls talks new autobiography, eats bugs with NBC reporter

    04:27

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’

    00:51

  • Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunite 25 years after ‘Romy and Michele’

    00:58

  • Mick Jagger, Questlove to produce docuseries about James Brown

    00:25

  • How composer Michael Abels is breaking down barriers in Hollywood

    04:32

  • Watch Al Roker make surprise appearance on 'SNL'

    01:04

  • Here are the big winners at 2022 SAG Awards

    02:25

  • MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season

    02:55

  • Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’

    07:33

  • White House photographer shares a look through his lens after covering seven presidents

    04:10

TODAY

See new trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

00:51

Fans in the wizarding world got a special surprise on Monday as the latest trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” was released. The new trailer teases fans with a return to Hogwarts, as Dumbeldore prepares to face off against Grindelwald.March 1, 2022

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for March is ‘Groundskeeping’ by Lee Cole

    01:20

  • Michael Douglas to star as Benjamin Franklin in new series

    00:36

  • Dwayne Johnson shares special moment with mom in touching video

    00:46
  • Now Playing

    See new trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards

    00:27

  • Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood

    06:32

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All