See new trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
00:51
Share this -
copied
Fans in the wizarding world got a special surprise on Monday as the latest trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” was released. The new trailer teases fans with a return to Hogwarts, as Dumbeldore prepares to face off against Grindelwald.March 1, 2022
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for March is ‘Groundskeeping’ by Lee Cole
01:20
Michael Douglas to star as Benjamin Franklin in new series
00:36
Dwayne Johnson shares special moment with mom in touching video
00:46
Now Playing
See new trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
00:51
UP NEXT
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards
00:27
Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood