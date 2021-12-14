‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ releases new trailer00:46
The third film in the Harry Potter prequel series is out with a new trailer. TODAY shares a peek at “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”Dec. 14, 2021
