IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • Now Playing

    'Fancy grandma' is the trend you didn’t even know you wanted

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Fun Father’s Day gifts for dad: Chef hat, tool tote, ice cream bucket

    05:12

  • What is ‘grandmillennial style’ – and how to pull it off

    04:04

  • Best-selling summer beauty products – all under $35!

    05:09

  • ‘Shop All Day’: The Great Outdoors, plus dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb shares her skin care tips for your summer adventures

    25:01

  • Embrace your inner coastal grandma with these looks, home decor

    05:13

  • Get a beachy glow up with these illuminators and bronzers

    04:24

  • Boy bob, shag, more: How to pull off summer’s hottest hair trends

    04:42

  • Conquer the great outdoors with these sporty looks and necessities

    03:58

  • Father’s Day gift guide to enjoy special time with dad

    04:01

  • Upgrade your skincare routine with these high-tech products

    04:08

  • 6 products that will make summer travel a breeze

    05:12

  • Donna Farizan tries a new, modern twist on speed dating

    04:32

  • Dating expert offers advice for those looking for love this summer

    04:34

  • Pop-Up Shop TODAY: Products to celebrate the summer

    04:11

  • How to be chic in white this summer from trousers to accessories

    04:17

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Summer travel, plus Lindsay Silberman from Hotel Lobby Candle

    25:03

  • Celebrity hairstylist shows how to care for your curls

    05:18

  • Find out what unusual accessory Hoda Kotb used as a purse

    02:12

  • Must-have travel products for a stress-free vacation

    04:18

TODAY

'Fancy grandma' is the trend you didn’t even know you wanted

04:48

Style expert Melissa Garcia and interior decorator Nathan Turner join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the "fancy grandma" trend and how to incorporate it into your wardrobe and home design.June 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Fancy grandma' is the trend you didn’t even know you wanted

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Fun Father’s Day gifts for dad: Chef hat, tool tote, ice cream bucket

    05:12

  • What is ‘grandmillennial style’ – and how to pull it off

    04:04

  • Best-selling summer beauty products – all under $35!

    05:09

  • ‘Shop All Day’: The Great Outdoors, plus dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb shares her skin care tips for your summer adventures

    25:01

  • Embrace your inner coastal grandma with these looks, home decor

    05:13

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All