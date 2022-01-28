Peter and Lois Griffin name-drop 3rd Hour of TODAY on 'Family Guy'
00:57
On a recent episode of “Family Guy,” Peter and Lois Griffin name-drop TODAY while having an argument. Lois asks if Peter heard something during the “second hour with Hoda and Savannah, or 3rd Hour with the nonsense people?” “We made ‘Family Guy,’” Al exclaims. “At least Peter and Lois are watching,” Craig adds.Jan. 28, 2022
