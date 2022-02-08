IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Educated' author Tara Westover shares how she overcame a sheltered upbringing

04:22

Tara Westover, who was raised by survivalist parents in the mountains of Idaho, didn’t step foot in a classroom until she was 17 years old. Despite her unorthodox introduction to higher learning, Westover went on to write the bestselling memoir “Educated,” sharing her experiences of shedding what she had been taught growing up. She sits down with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager to talk about how her life has changed since releasing the memoir.Feb. 8, 2022

