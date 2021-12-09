'Dune,' 'West Side Story' among AFI's best movies of 2021

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Behind the scenes with the cast of “And Just Like That…”04:35
What does ‘pocketing’ mean in a relationship?02:32
Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’05:25
Watch these fans win tickets to ‘i-Heart Radio’s Jingle Ball’01:47
'Dune,' 'West Side Story' among AFI's best movies of 202101:02
Sarah Jessica Parker on reimagining new series without fan favorites00:57
Jennifer Aniston opens up about motherhood and ‘Friends’00:55
Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year'00:42
It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years05:38
John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)05:38
Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards04:36
Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’03:13
Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly01:32
Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?01:01
Expert tips to help you rock any photo05:22
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas movies05:54
Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas tree00:39
Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel04:29
Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards01:21
Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 201607:45
'Dune,' 'West Side Story' among AFI's best movies of 202101:02
The American Film Institute announced the top 10 movies of 2021, with “Tick, Tick Boom!,” “Dune,” and “King Richard” all making the list.Dec. 9, 2021
Behind the scenes with the cast of “And Just Like That…”04:35
What does ‘pocketing’ mean in a relationship?02:32
Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’05:25
Watch these fans win tickets to ‘i-Heart Radio’s Jingle Ball’01:47
'Dune,' 'West Side Story' among AFI's best movies of 202101:02
Sarah Jessica Parker on reimagining new series without fan favorites00:57