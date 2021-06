With more than 56 million subscribers and 13 billion views, Dude Perfect is a YouTube phenomenon. Now the dudes – Garrett Hilbert, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Tyler Toney and Cody Jones – join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to demonstrate some selections from their new book, “101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff.” They coach the 3rd Hour anchors in trying to kick a wad of paper into a wastebasket.