Three-time Olympian and gold medalist Dominique Dawes, who is the executive producer of “Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts” on Peacock, joins Hoda Kotb by video chat to weigh in on U.S. gymnast Suni Lee’s big gold-medal win in the women’s all-around. “She really did step up,” Dawes says. “She didn’t give up, she persevered.”