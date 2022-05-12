IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

  • New ‘Avatar’ trailer viewed 150M+ times in first 24 hours

    00:43
  • Now Playing

    ‘Downton Abbey’ movie sequel: Get a sneak peek!

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah and Hoda reflect on 70 years of TODAY at Paley Center

    01:53

  • Meghan Trainor gets candid on post-baby body, wanting more kids

    04:18

  • Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

  • BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

    00:53

  • Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years

    01:07

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Adam Sandler teams up with LeBron James for Netflix project

    01:00

  • Stars of 'Stranger Things' dish on fourth and final season

    04:34

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

    00:23

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali found not guilty of sexual misconduct

    00:22

  • Josh Groban talks new ‘Harmony’ tour, rehearsal that ‘got weird’

    02:40

  • Taylor Swift has no problem with Joe Alwyn’s romance scenes

    04:48

  • Sophie Turner says she cried after first meeting Joe Jonas

    02:00

  • Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

    04:38

  • Bobby Moynihan talks ‘Mr. Mayor,’ his favorite ‘SNL’ moment

    04:17

TODAY

‘Downton Abbey’ movie sequel: Get a sneak peek!

01:13

Entertainment Weekly is sharing a sneak peek at the upcoming sequel to the “Downton Abbey” movie. The latest chapter finds the Crawley family and company headed across Europe to the French Riviera.May 12, 2022

See Violet Crawley and family go abroad in the full trailer for 'Downton Abbey: A New Era'

  • New ‘Avatar’ trailer viewed 150M+ times in first 24 hours

    00:43
  • Now Playing

    ‘Downton Abbey’ movie sequel: Get a sneak peek!

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah and Hoda reflect on 70 years of TODAY at Paley Center

    01:53

  • Meghan Trainor gets candid on post-baby body, wanting more kids

    04:18

  • Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All