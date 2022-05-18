IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Get an etiquette lesson befitting a lady of Downton Abbey

05:24

“Downton Abbey’s” Elizabeth McGovern and etiquette expert Myka Myer join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the new movie, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” and walk through the proper way of having dinner at Downton including how to sit, use cloth napkins and hold cutlery.May 18, 2022

See Violet Crawley and family go abroad in the full trailer for 'Downton Abbey: A New Era'

