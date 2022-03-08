'Don't Say Gay' bill faces protest ahead of Florida Senate vote
Lawmakers in Florida are moving forward with a bill titled Parental Rights in Education, more commonly known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. If passed, it would prohibit school teachers from discussing sexual orientation with their students, something opponents fear could turn back the clock on LGBTQ rights. NBC's Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.March 8, 2022
