IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

  • Now Playing

    ‘Diamond Hands’ doc goes inside Reddit’s GameStop stock craze

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Gas prices hit new high, putting Wall Street on edge

    02:14

  • Gas prices inch closer to record highs ahead of busy summer travel

    02:04

  • Concerns over economy grow as stocks plunge 1,000 points

    02:16

  • Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet

    03:43

  • Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years

    02:13

  • Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars

    04:42

  • Fed expected to raise interest rates again: What it could affect

    02:14

  • Looking to switch careers? Here’s what to know

    06:38

  • What to know before booking your cruise vacation

    04:10

  • Inside the rush to deliver Mother’s Day flowers in time

    03:27

  • Is a recession imminent with the US economy shrinking?

    02:13

  • Here's how much the tooth fairy is leaving under pillows these days

    01:11

  • Wall Street in turmoil amid rising inflation, recession fears

    01:46

  • Returning to the office? Try these tips to cut down on expenses

    03:54

  • Powerball jackpot grows to $454 million

    00:28

  • What to know about buying refurbished products

    05:33

  • Returns 101: How to shop smart, save money and reduce waste

    04:30

  • Powerball jackpot reaches $421 million

    00:23

  • If Disney loses special status, residents might pay more taxes

    02:18

TODAY

‘Diamond Hands’ doc goes inside Reddit’s GameStop stock craze

04:20

The GameStop stock craze pitted amateur investors against massive hedge funds and it all started with a revolution on the Reddit page, “WallStreetBets.” A new NBC studios documentary looks into how it all went down, making millionaires out of many everyday people. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.May 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Diamond Hands’ doc goes inside Reddit’s GameStop stock craze

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Gas prices hit new high, putting Wall Street on edge

    02:14

  • Gas prices inch closer to record highs ahead of busy summer travel

    02:04

  • Concerns over economy grow as stocks plunge 1,000 points

    02:16

  • Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet

    03:43

  • Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years

    02:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All