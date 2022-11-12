IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Black Friday sales are already happening — 70 deals from Walmart, Target, more

  • Now Playing

    ‘Crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried resigns after FTX bankruptcy

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    How to avoid becoming a victim of scams that target older adults

    04:24

  • How to shop the best Black Friday deals early online and in stores

    03:43

  • Stock market soars to its best day since 2020 as inflation slows

    02:29

  • Tips to save on gifts and deal with travel hassles this season

    06:01

  • Budget-friendly shopping tips to save you money this Thanksgiving

    05:02

  • Zuckerberg announces Meta will lay off more than 11k employees

    02:56

  • Single winning ticket for $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold in California

    02:23

  • How to save as you spend this holiday season

    04:31

  • Why now is the time to buy your Thanksgiving turkey

    03:43

  • Midterms could come down to one issue: Paying your bills

    02:37

  • Powerball numbers finally revealed: Check your tickets!

    02:44

  • Tips to managing holiday finances from a money expert | Consumer Confidential

    04:29

  • Best money-saving tips for the holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    24:45

  • What to know about holiday sales before you buy | Consumer Confidential

    04:42

  • How to avoid holiday travel hassles | Consumer Confidential

    04:58

  • How to save on food this holiday season | Consumer Confidential

    04:10

  • Powerball grows to $1.9 billion after no winner in Saturday drawing

    03:58

  • Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winners

    00:24

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion, highest prize in lottery history

    02:22

TODAY

‘Crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried resigns after FTX bankruptcy

02:33

The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX from a $32 billion company to bankruptcy has customers demanding answers from former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who resigned Nov. 11. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for Saturday TODAY.Nov. 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian pays over $1M to settle charges linked to her crypto Instagram ad

  • Now Playing

    ‘Crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried resigns after FTX bankruptcy

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    How to avoid becoming a victim of scams that target older adults

    04:24

  • How to shop the best Black Friday deals early online and in stores

    03:43

  • Stock market soars to its best day since 2020 as inflation slows

    02:29

  • Tips to save on gifts and deal with travel hassles this season

    06:01

  • Budget-friendly shopping tips to save you money this Thanksgiving

    05:02

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All