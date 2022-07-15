‘Crawdads’ author Delia Owens faces questions in deadly shooting

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Delia Owens, the 73-year-old author of the hit book “Where the Crawdads Sing,” is facing questions about a deadly shooting in Africa in the 1990s. “Zambian authorities don't believe Delia was directly involved in the murder or the disposal of the body. What they believe is that she's the most important witness,” The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg says. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.July 15, 2022

'Where the Crawdads Sing’ author reportedly wanted for questioning in deadly shooting

