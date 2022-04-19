IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

‘Copycat’ edibles made to look like snacks pose risk to kids, study says

05:22

A new study is warning that the packaging of marijuana edibles is being made to look like name brand popular snacks and candies and could pose a risk to young children. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres discusses ways to protect yourself, and kids, from potential cannabis poisoning.April 19, 2022

