‘Congress has not stepped in once’ to address Facebook problems, journalist says

Joining TODAY to comment on former Facebook employee Frances Haugen’s damning testimony Tuesday about the social media giant and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pushback to it, Kara Swisher, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, says “Congress has not stepped in once here to do anything about all these problems, and they shouldn’t be the ones making the decision. In that, Mark Zuckerberg’s completely right.”Oct. 6, 2021