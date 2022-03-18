‘CODA’ cast on deaf representation and the making of the film
Actors Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant join TODAY to talk about their Oscar-nominated film “CODA.” The cast talks about the making of the film and the significance of representing deaf actors in the entertainment industry. Matlin says, “There are deaf actors out there,” adding “I’m not alone anymore.”March 18, 2022
