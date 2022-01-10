‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Author Bakari Sellers talks 1st children’s book, ‘Who Are Your People’04:16
Now Playing
‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives05:08
UP NEXT
Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-1901:07
Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’04:44
Al Roker remembers Bob Saget: ‘He’s just going to be so missed’05:31
Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media00:41
‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast00:40
‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series01:01
Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee00:46
2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners01:10
Tara Lipinski bets on Nathan Chen for gold at 2022 Winter Olympics03:08
Sidney Poitier: A look back at the Hollywood legend’s remarkable career02:25
Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?02:13
Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-1900:31
Remembering Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ star who died at 6503:36
From 2014: Bob Saget breaks down fatherhood, ‘Dirty Daddy’ book and ‘Full House’00:41
‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 6501:04
Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam04:35
Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show08:22
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million01:13
‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives05:08
Former Navarro all-stars Morgan Simianer and Gabi Butler join Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about the upcoming season and how the series has changed their lives.Jan. 10, 2022
Author Bakari Sellers talks 1st children’s book, ‘Who Are Your People’04:16
Now Playing
‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives05:08
UP NEXT
Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-1901:07
Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’04:44
Al Roker remembers Bob Saget: ‘He’s just going to be so missed’05:31
Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media00:41