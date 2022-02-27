‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

Colonel Gail Halvorsen earned the nickname “Uncle Wiggly Wings” after flying transport planes for the U.S. Army Air Forces, then got a new nickname after dropping candy down to hungry children in Berlin, Germany in 1948. Halvorsen’s actions inspired candy companies to donate to his cause, and he even had a school in Berlin named after him. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Feb. 27, 2022
