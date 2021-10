Last year, “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro was unsure whether he’d ever be able to bake again after a serious hand injury. But now as he joins TODAY live to share how he’s doing, he says he’s 95 percent recovered. “I really had no idea what I was going to get back to,” he says. “I couldn’t make a fist until the middle of Febraury.”Oct. 5, 2021