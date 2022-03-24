‘Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley talks season 2, chemistry on set
Actor Simone Ashely, who plays Kate Sharma in season two of “Bridgerton,” joins Hoda and Jenna to dish about how she got cast for the show via Zoom, what it’s like to be on set and her chemistry with actor Jonathon Bailey who plays Anthony Bridgerton. “I think we both clicked immediately,” Ashley says adding that Kate and Anthony’s love story is timeless.March 24, 2022
