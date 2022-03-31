New ‘Bridgerton’ prequel series will focus on young Queen Charlotte
00:44
Share this -
copied
Netflix and Shonda Rhimes announced on Wednesday plans for a ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff. The prequel series will focus on the rise of Queen Charlotte, but fans can expect to see several cast members reprise their roles.March 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank
01:02
Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic
07:19
Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...
03:45
Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood
06:12
Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela Bassett
04:57
Neurodiverse cast of Prime’s ‘As We See It’ talks representation