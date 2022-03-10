'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer points quill at Anthony's love triangle
01:36
Share this -
copied
New episodes of "Bridgerton" are almost here, and Netflix just dropped another trailer for the series' second season. Viewers will get a glimpse of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love when the series drops on March 25.March 10, 2022
Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series
05:44
Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’
06:29
Colin Farrell to star in 'The Penguin' seires in HBO Max
00:39
Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new 'Star Wars' series
01:17
Now Playing
'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer points quill at Anthony's love triangle
01:36
UP NEXT
Chris Redd and Sam Jay on friendship, 'SNL,' new comedy series