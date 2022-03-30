‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix viewership records in 1 weekend

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
After just one weekend of streaming, “Bridgerton” season two has broken the record for the biggest opening weekend of any English-speaking show in Netflix history. Season one of “Bridgerton” premiered as the most viewed series on the streamer back in 2020.
March 30, 2022
