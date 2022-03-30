IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

29 problem-solving Amazon finds you didn’t know you needed

  • Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activism

    06:00

  • Ken Burns talks new Benjamin Franklin documentary

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix viewership records in 1 weekend

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Get a first look at Colin Firth in HBO true crime series: ‘The Staircase’

    00:58

  • Tom Cruise’s long-awaited ‘Top Gun’ sequel headed to theaters

    01:13

  • Amy Schumer: Chris Rock handled Will Smith slap ‘like a pro’

    00:33

  • Oscars committee to review Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock

    02:33

  • Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions

    05:03

  • Jane Krakowski proves her musical abilities during game of Song Pong

    03:28

  • Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music

    04:51

  • Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year

    05:32

  • How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:30

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58

  • Stars of Broadway's 'Take Me Out' talk on-stage nude scenes

    05:19

  • Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor

    04:47

  • See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot

    01:17

  • Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win

    00:39

  • Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU, speak at graduation

    00:50

  • What consequences could Will Smith face?

    03:22

  • Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years

    03:11

TODAY

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix viewership records in 1 weekend

00:41

After just one weekend of streaming, “Bridgerton” season two has broken the record for the biggest opening weekend of any English-speaking show in Netflix history. Season one of “Bridgerton” premiered as the most viewed series on the streamer back in 2020.March 30, 2022

The cast of ‘Bridgerton’ tells us which characters they relate to most in real life

  • Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activism

    06:00

  • Ken Burns talks new Benjamin Franklin documentary

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix viewership records in 1 weekend

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Get a first look at Colin Firth in HBO true crime series: ‘The Staircase’

    00:58

  • Tom Cruise’s long-awaited ‘Top Gun’ sequel headed to theaters

    01:13

  • Amy Schumer: Chris Rock handled Will Smith slap ‘like a pro’

    00:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All