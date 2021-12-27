Fans of “Bridgerton” got a Christmas treat when the release date of the Netflix series’ highly anticipated second season was revealed: March 25. The second season will focus on the family’s eldest son, Anthony.Dec. 27, 2021
Spider-Man draws moviegoers back to theaters, but will it last?
03:24
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share photo of their new baby boy
00:34
Now Playing
‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date
01:03
UP NEXT
Dwayne Johnson and his daughters surprise his mother for Christmas
00:51
Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid
00:27
‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58