‘Bridgerton’ stars Nicola Coughlin, Claudia Jessie give tour of set
00:36
Share this -
copied
As “Bridgerton” fans gear up for season two of the popular series, actors Nicola Coughlin and Claudia James give a behind-the-scenes tour of the set and reveal a secret behind Lady Whistledown’s perfect penmanship.March 18, 2022
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame refuses to pull Dolly Parton nomination
01:55
Seth Meyers talks new baby and children’s book with Willie Geist
00:49
Now Playing
‘Bridgerton’ stars Nicola Coughlin, Claudia Jessie give tour of set
00:36
UP NEXT
Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission
00:36
Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day game
03:15
Danielle Radcliffe talks making ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Weird Al’ biopic