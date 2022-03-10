‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Newly released police body camera footage shows Ryan Coogler, the director of “Black Panther,” being detained by Atlanta police after he was mistaken for a bank robber back in January. Coogler wrote a note to the teller to discreetly withdraw $12,000 from his account, but they misinterpreted the message and called police.March 10, 2022
