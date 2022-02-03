IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Bel-Air’ cast talks reimagined series with TODAY’s Al Roker 04:37
TODAY’s Al Roker sits down with the cast of the Peacock series “Bel-Air” in the backlot of Universal Studios to hear about how the show reimagines the groundbreaking series that originally aired during the 1990s. “It's like the idea if you took all of the characters from "The Fresh Prince," but you dove into each one of their journals. And you got to see, like, the inside life of these characters that we all know and love,” says Jabari Banks, who plays Will Smith.
‘Bel-Air’ cast talks reimagined series with TODAY’s Al Roker 04:37