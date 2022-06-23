‘Back to the Future’ musical coming to Broadway in 2023

Jenny Slate shows how she does the voice for ‘Marcel the Shell’05:23
Benny Drama on his road to comedy impersonating celebrities04:05
OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder talks new song in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’05:44
Jimmy Fallon helps make news lighter with hilarious filter01:13
See Diane Keaton in first trailer for ‘Mack and Rita’01:10
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ begins filming in Greece01:01
- Now Playing
‘Back to the Future’ musical coming to Broadway in 202300:51
- UP NEXT
Get a first look at William and Kate’s first official portrait00:54
‘Home Edit’ star Clea Shearer shares breast cancer journey update05:26
Joaquina Kalukango talks Tony win for ‘Paradise Square’05:07
Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test01:59
Julie Andrews talks voicing the ‘worst mom in the world’ in ‘Minions’06:02
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Michael Mann talk making of ‘Heat’05:03
Julie Andrews talks ‘Sound of Music’ reunion: ‘We’re family’05:58
Minions hilariously re-create ‘The Office’ opening intro01:07
See the trailer for new LA Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’01:36
Michael J. Fox to receive honorary Oscar at Governors Awards00:42
‘Stranger Things’ season 4 volume 2: See the trailer!01:14
Broadway theaters to drop mask mandate on July 100:22
Here's the endearing reason Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case00:27
- UP NEXT
Jenny Slate shows how she does the voice for ‘Marcel the Shell’05:23
Benny Drama on his road to comedy impersonating celebrities04:05
OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder talks new song in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’05:44
Jimmy Fallon helps make news lighter with hilarious filter01:13
See Diane Keaton in first trailer for ‘Mack and Rita’01:10
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ begins filming in Greece01:01
Play All
Play All