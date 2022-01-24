‘Austin & Ally’ star Laura Marano dishes on ‘The Royal Treatment’
Laura Marano, who plays New York hairdresser Izzy in “The Royal Treatment,” describes what it’s been like to work alongside Mena Massoud in the new Netflix film. Marano also details how two songs she wrote came to be part of the movie.Jan. 24, 2022
