'Arthur' writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character
04:45
This year marks 45 years since the first “Arthur” book hit shelves and the 25th and final season of the hit show on PBS. To celebrate the history-making aardvark, TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager talks with author Marc Brown about the impact the series had on kids and how it changed his life. “Never in a million years did I imagine I would go on all of these adventures because of Arthur,” he says.Jan. 24, 2022
