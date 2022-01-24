‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character

This year marks 45 years since the first “Arthur” book hit shelves and the 25th and final season of the hit show on PBS. To celebrate the history-making aardvark, TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager talks with author Marc Brown about the impact the series had on kids and how it changed his life. “Never in a million years did I imagine I would go on all of these adventures because of Arthur,” he says.Jan. 24, 2022