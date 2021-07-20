‘And touchdown!’ Blue Origin glides to safe landing after launch into space

After reaching the edge of space, the capsule from the rocket New Shepard glides safely to earth in the West Texas desert, slowed by parachutes. The first passenger test flight for space company Blue Origin carried Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen. “I am unbelievably good,” Bezos says from the capsule. “Best day ever!” NBC’s Tom Costello reports.