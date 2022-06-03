IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 75% off fun finds for home, kitchen and more!

  • Now Playing

    ‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk season 14, new changes

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

  • Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off

    02:57

  • Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

    03:18

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Mike Krzyzewski talks retirement, coaching career and family life

    06:14

  • Celebrities, activists speak out after Texas mass shooting

    02:32

  • Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon

    01:55

  • Alabama coach Nick Saban apologizes for taking shots at Texas A&M

    02:24

  • First all-Black team to summit Mount Everest shares their journey

    04:52

  • Exclusive: US women’s soccer reacts to historic equal pay deal

    02:44

  • Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40

  • Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 36

    05:06

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

    00:40

  • 3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

    00:25

  • Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship

    01:31

  • Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness

    00:23

  • Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin talk handling the pressure

    24:57

  • Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces

    03:14

TODAY

‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk season 14, new changes

05:48

“American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the show’s return for its 14th season and share what’s changing this year.June 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk season 14, new changes

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

  • Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off

    02:57

  • Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

    03:18

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Mike Krzyzewski talks retirement, coaching career and family life

    06:14

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All