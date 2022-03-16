Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd season

One of Hollywood’s rising stars Quinta Brunson, who created and stars in “Abbott Elementary,” a sitcom about a group of teachers determined to help their students succeed, joins Hoda Kotb and Kelly Roland to talk about being renewed for a second season and her favorite reaction to the show. Brunson says, “Generations getting together to watch this show means everything to me,” adding “I’m happy to give something they can all enjoy together.” She also talks about the show giving back to real teachers and students.March 16, 2022