$632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers
Two tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball 17. The tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin, and the winners will split the $632 million jackpot.Jan. 6, 2022
