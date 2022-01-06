IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Want a 'new year, new you'? Shop Steals & Deals resolution essentials up to 76% off

  • Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attack

    05:15

  • Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm

    00:28

  • Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12

    00:32

  • 83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts

    01:49

  • CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15

    02:19

  • Liz Cheney: We won’t let Trump hide behind ‘phony claims’ during Jan. 6 investigation

    09:31

  • Nation marks 1 year since riots at US Capitol

    01:57

  • How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences

    05:00

  • Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana

    05:53

  • First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution

    00:32

  • Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated

    02:56

  • Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality

    02:38

  • Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08

  • Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets

    00:25

  • NY prosecutors drop groping charges against Andrew Cuomo

    00:23

  • North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile

    00:24

  • A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows

    02:15

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

    02:28

TODAY

$632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

00:53

Two tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball 17. The tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin, and the winners will split the $632 million jackpot.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attack

    05:15

  • Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm

    00:28

  • Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12

    00:32

  • 83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts

    01:49

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All